INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit 5-mth low on worries over U.S. banking crisis

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

March 14, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a five-month low on Tuesday as the relentless selling continued for a fourth session over a U.S. banking crisis that sparked a global selloff among lenders.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed down 0.65% at 17,043.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.6% to 57,900.19.

The Nifty 50 index has lost over 4% in four consecutive sessions as of Tuesday, taking losses to 5.9% thus far into the year. If the losses hold, this would be the worst quarter ending March 31 since 2020.

The fallout from the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O widened despite government efforts to shore up confidence, hitting bank shares globally. MKTS/GLOB

There are concerns over public sector banks managing their treasuries after what happened in the U.S., which has led to a selloff, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities.

Meanwhile, assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other policymakers did little to calm markets and prompted a rethink on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

Many Indian IT services companies have big exposure to the U.S. banking sector and with the current environment, many will resort to cost-saving measures, Jain said, adding that is impacting IT stocks.

Public sector lenders .NIFTYPSU were among the top drags, falling 1.9%, even as analysts dispelled concerns saying Indian lenders were insulated from the U.S. banking crisis. IT stocks .NIFTYIT fell 1.7%, while autos .NIFTYAUTO dropped 0.9%.

Indian IT service provider Infosys Ltd INFY.NS hit a five-month low, while private lender Bandhan Bank Ltd BANH.NS slumped to a 3-year trough.

Investors will now focus on the U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, for cues on the rate hike trajectory amid bets of the Fed turning less hawkish amid the banking crisis.

($1 = 82.2350 Indian rupees)

