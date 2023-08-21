News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares gain as IT, financials rebound outweighs Reliance's slide

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 21, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, as a rebound in IT and financial stocks outweighed the slide in Reliance Industries following spin-off Jio Financial's weak trading debut.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index settled 0.43% higher at 19,393.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.41% to 65,216.09.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT gained 1.09%, rebounding from a 1.47% tumble on Friday on worries about higher U.S. interest rates.

"A lot of good mid-cap IT firms, which were at lofty valuations, have corrected massively in the last 10-12 months making them attractive buy opportunities at the current levels," said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

Financials .NIFTYFIN rose 0.46% after a seven-day losing run in which they shed about 3%. Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS gained 2.75%, snapping a five-session losing streak.

On the flip side, Jio Financial JIOF.NStumbled 5% in its market debut and closed at the lower circuit. That led parent Reliance RELI.NS 1.44% lower, with both stocks among the top Nifty losers.

Adani group stocks climbed between 0.1% and 7%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS was up 2.66%, adding to its gains from Friday after GQG Partners raised its stake in the company.

Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS advanced 2.42% and powered a 1.30% rise in metal stocks .NIFTYMET despite concerns over the economic revival in China, the world's largest metals producer and consumer.

China's smaller-than-expected rate cut spurred deflation concerns and weighed on the broader Asian markets. MKTS/GLOB

"Weakness in dollar index and one more rate hike expectation from Federal Reserve will keep Indian markets range bound, given the weakness in China," added Dadheech.

The more domestically focussed smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 and midcaps .NIFMDCP100 outperformed the blue-chips, adding 0.63% and 0.82%, respectively.

"Broader markets are supported by earnings visibility and brisk trading activity on strong near-term returns," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KRChoksey Holdings, adding that "investors are willing to pay a premium for growth".

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Sonia Cheema, and Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.