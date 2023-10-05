INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares gain as dip in crude, US bond yields lift mood

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, led by gains in IT and financial stocks as part of a relief rally triggered by an easing of crude prices and a dip in U.S. yields.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.49% at 19,531.55, as of 10:09 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.54% to 65,579.94.

Asian equities edged higher while Wall Street rose overnight as U.S. 10-year yields eased from a fresh 16-year high. MKTS/GLOB

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYIT adding 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

The IT index has fallen nearly 5% in the last two weeks on worries that higher interest rates in the U.S. will dent a possible demand recovery for Indian companies.

The more domestic-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained nearly 1% each, after underperforming the blue-chips in the previous session.

"September quarter earnings will determine the trajectory for small- and mid-caps," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets, adding that the uptick in small- and mid-caps has been ahead of the fundamentals.

Concerns over global demand led to a 5% drop in oil prices, which helps importers like India.

Among individual stocks, Sobha SOBH.NS gained 3% after it reported record sales for the second quarter. Sobha was among the top gainers in realty index .NIFTYREAL, which is up 1.4%.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS rose 2% after receiving 13,688 bookings for Karizma XMR.

Marico MRCO.NS fell 4% after it flagged a slide in quarterly revenue due to weakness in rural recovery.

($1 = 83.2025 Indian rupees)

