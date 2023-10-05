News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares gain as dip in crude, US bond yields lift mood

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

October 05, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, led by gains in IT and financial stocks as part of a relief rally triggered by an easing of crude prices and a dip in U.S. yields.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.49% at 19,531.55, as of 10:09 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.54% to 65,579.94.

Asian equities edged higher while Wall Street rose overnight as U.S. 10-year yields eased from a fresh 16-year high. MKTS/GLOB

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYIT adding 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

The IT index has fallen nearly 5% in the last two weeks on worries that higher interest rates in the U.S. will dent a possible demand recovery for Indian companies.

The more domestic-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained nearly 1% each, after underperforming the blue-chips in the previous session.

"September quarter earnings will determine the trajectory for small- and mid-caps," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets, adding that the uptick in small- and mid-caps has been ahead of the fundamentals.

Concerns over global demand led to a 5% drop in oil prices, which helps importers like India.

Among individual stocks, Sobha SOBH.NS gained 3% after it reported record sales for the second quarter. Sobha was among the top gainers in realty index .NIFTYREAL, which is up 1.4%.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS rose 2% after receiving 13,688 bookings for Karizma XMR.

Marico MRCO.NS fell 4% after it flagged a slide in quarterly revenue due to weakness in rural recovery.

($1 = 83.2025 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.