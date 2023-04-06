INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares gain after RBI opts for a pause in rate hike

Updates shares

BENGALURU, April 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early losses on Thursday, after the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged"to assess the progress made so far" in tackling inflation.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.15% at 17,582.95 as of 10:14 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.18% to 59,795.93. Both the benchmarks had fallen 0.3% ahead of the RBI's rate decision.

The RBI was widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) to take the repo rate to a seven-year high of 6.75%, and then pause for the rest of the year.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with the heavyweight financials .NIFTYFIN rising 0.3%.

Public sector banks .NIFTYPSU jumped 1.5% after the policy announcement, with all the constituents logged gains.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K, Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.