INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as other Asian stocks fell, while investors weighed prospects of a less aggressive Federal Reserve on rate hikes going ahead.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.02% at 17,727.50 as of 0453 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN declined 0.04% to 59,809.45.

The market will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

The benchmark indexes had started a truncated week higher on Monday in a one-hour "muhurat" trading session to mark the festival of Diwali. The indexes registered gains for seven straight sessions.

"The recent rebound in the U.S market has a positive rub off on the Indian market and that has pulled the Nifty from 17,200 (earlier this month) to 17,700 now, but I believe going ahead, market will still be on its toes," said Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management.

"We still have events of rate hikes to play out and more importantly, the remaining path of the interest rates hikes will give more cues to the market."

Investors will focus on major central bank events, with the European Central Bank widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points this week. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England meet early next month.

In broader Asia, however, equities fell to new 2-1/2 year lows on Tuesday, as weakness in Chinese shares outweighed early gains following a rally on Wall Street on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

In domestic trading, Nifty's public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU was the top gainer among other sectors, climbing as much as 1.7%.

ICICI Bank ICBK.NS advanced 1.8% to hit a record high. India's second-largest private-sector lender reported a 37% rise in quarterly net profit on Saturday.

($1 = 82.7440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora and Janane Venkatraman)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.