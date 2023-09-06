INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat on global growth concerns, rise in oil prices

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday, on risk aversion after data from major economies around the world fuelled worries about global growth amid rising oil prices.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.02% at 19,572.30 at 10:00 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.05% to 65,748.55.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses. Metal stocks .NIFTYMET fell 1% after data showed on Tuesday that China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, spurring concerns over growth in world's second-largest economy. China is the largest producer and consumer of metals.

Adding to the worries is the rise in Brent crude futures LCOc1to above $90-mark for the first time since November 2022 on concerns over supply shortage after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary output cuts to the end of the year.

"It will be prudent for short-term investors to book some profit as valuations are stretched across sectors," said Ajit Banerjee, chief investment officer of Shriram Life Insurance Company.

Pharma index .NIPHARM added 0.7% and is on course to rise for the third straight session. Analysts attributed the rise to strong growth momentum and scope for further profitability in U.S. markets.

Among individual stocks, NBCC NBCC.NS climbed 4% after winning a 20 billion rupee work order from Kerala State Housing Board.

Jio Financial Services JIOF.NS fell 3% after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it will remove the shares from Nifty 50 and other NSE indexes from Thursday.

