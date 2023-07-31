INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat as weak financials, consumer stocks offset metal gains

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Monday, as a slide in financials and consumer stocks on lacklustre earnings from key constituents offset gains in metals, while consolidation continued near record-high levels.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.01% at 19,644.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.01% to 66,157.40 at 9:51 a.m. IST.

Six of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks .NIFTYFMCG losing over 0.5% each.

Credit card issuer SBI Cards and Payment Services SBIC.NSlost as much as 3.73% to a six-month low after reporting a slide in first-quarter profit as elevated credit costs overpowered growth in revenue. The stock was the top loser among financials.

Beer maker United Breweries UBBW.NSfell 1.65%, and led the losses on the FMCG index, after posting a 15% slump in June-quarter profit, dragged by higher excise duty and expenses.

Metals .NIFTYMET gained 1.25% on rising expectations of a stimulus package from China to revive its economy and signs of easing inflation in the United States.

"This week, the markets will take further cues from ongoing results season and is likely to consolidate in a narrow range," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president at Ludhiana-based broking and investment platform Master Capital Services.

"Any fall close to the 19,500-19,450 levels (on the Nifty) can be seen as an opportunity to build fresh long positions."

Among the gainers, electricity generator NTPC NTPC.NS jumped 3.10% to a more-than-15-year high after reporting a 23% rise in quarterly profit. It was the top Nifty gainer.

Natural gas distributor GAIL GAIL.NS rose 4.47% to a near five-year high after UBS double-upgraded the stock to "buy" from "sell", citing revenue gains due to revision in tariffs. ($1 = 82.2250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.