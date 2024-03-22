INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat as slide in IT stocks offsets Fed optimism

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares were flat on Friday as a 3% tumble in IT stocks due to sector bellwether Accenture's ACN.N revenue warning offset optimism around U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index was mostly flat at 22,032.90, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.06% to 72,677.82, as of 10:17 a.m. IST.

On Thursday, Accenture ACN.Nhighlighted tightening client budgets and cut revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2024 by 100-200 basis points, suggesting a weak demand outlook.

The IT index was the top sectoral loser, with Wipro WIPR.NS, Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, HCLTech HCLT.NS, LTIMindtree LTIM.NS and Infosys INFY.NS falling between 2.3% and 4.5%. The IT stocks were also the top five Nifty 50 losers.

Global market outlook remains bullish as major indices hit record highs, with the U.S. Fed predicting three rate cuts this year, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Realty stocks .NIFTYREAL rose 1.3%, led by a 5% jump in Prestige Estates Projects PREG.NS on a land acquisition for a township project in the national capital region.

Metro Brands METB.NS climbed 4% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the footwear maker's stock with a "buy" rating at a Street-high price target of 1,450 rupees.

