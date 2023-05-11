INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat as dull earnings offset upbeat US CPI data

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, May 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares pared early gains to trade flat on Thursday, as a handful of downbeat earnings from key corporates offset optimism from favourable U.S. inflation data and persistent foreign buying in Indian equities.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.01% at 18,316.20 as of 10:10 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.04% to 61,965.94. Both indexes had opened higher.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT gaining 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

India's benchmark Nifty 50 has added over 1.3% so far this week, gaining 5.5% since March 31, 2023.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ADEL.NSrose 4.38% after the company's board said it will consider a fundraise.

"The main driver of the ongoing rally is the sustained FII inflows," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased shares worth 176.41 billion Indian rupees ($2.16 billion) over the last ten sessions, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

"The appreciating rupee is one of the reasons why FIIs have turned buyers. Also, FIIs have changed their strategy of 'sell India, buy China' which they pursued in January and February," Vijayakumar added.

Pharma .NIPHARM lost over 1%, dragged by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. REDY.NS, which lost over 5% after reporting a less-than-expected rise in March-quarter consolidated profit on Wednesday.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd LART.NS fell over 5% after analysts flagged weak core profit margins in the March quarter.

Both Larsen & Toubro and Dr Reddy's were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Global equities advanced after data showed that U.S. consumer price inflation slowed to its lowest in two years in April, signalling that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes have managed to tackle high inflation. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Varun H K, and Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.