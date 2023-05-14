News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat as cooling inflation offsets weak global cues

May 14, 2023 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares were off to a subdued start on Monday, as optimism over cooling domestic retail inflation offset the weakness in global equities due to worries of an U.S. economic slowdown.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.04% at 18,322.40 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.09% to 62,083.40.

