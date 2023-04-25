INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat ahead of key earnings; IT, pharma stocks fall

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday as investors await key quarterly results in a busy earnings week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.03% to 17,749.35, as of 9:51 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.03%.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT and pharma stocks .NIPHARM falling 0.5% each.

Shares of IPCA Laboratories Ltd IPCA.NS tumbled over 9% after the company agreed to buy a 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories Ltd UNLB.NS for up to 10.34 billion rupees ($126.3 million). Ipca Laboratories was the top loser in the pharma index.

IT stocks led the slide in markets last week on weak earnings and outlook from major companies including Tata Consultancy Services LtdTCS.NSand Infosys Ltd INFY.NS. But strong fourth-quarter results from Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NSand ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NSresulted in improvement in sentiment and gains in markets on Monday.

Analysts expect markets to remain range-bound for the next few sessions, with a positive bias as earnings trickle in.

Private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd INBK.NS rose over 2% on reporting better-than-expected profit for the March quarter. The stock is the top gainer in Nifty 50 index.

Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS, Nestle India NEST.NS, HDFC Asset management Company Ltd HDFA.NS, Tata Consumer Products Ltd TACN.NS, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd MALD.NS are among the companies due to report their earnings later in the day.

($1 = 81.8675 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

