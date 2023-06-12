INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares firm ahead of key cenbank meetings; inflation data on tap

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares held firm on Monday as investors awaited directions from key central bank meetings in a data-heavy week, starting with the domestic retail inflation reading later in the day.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.17% at 18,595 as of 10:23 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.15% to 62,719.91.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT rising 1%. The IT index had lost nearly 2% in the past two sessions. Realty .NIFTYREAL stocks also added over 1%.

The midcap index .NIFMDCP100 mirrored its larger peers, rising 0.3%, while the smallcap stocks .NIFSMCP100 added 0.6%.

Investors await domestic retail inflation data, due post-market hours on Monday.

India's inflation likely cooled to a 20-month low of 4.42% in May as food price rises slowed further, drawing closer to the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4%, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Sentiments remain weak after the surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada last week, raising fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could also remain hawkish at its meeting later this week, Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities said.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is seeing strong resistance at 18,500 levels, two analysts said.

Global equities advanced on rising odds of a Fed rate pause. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, shares of Cochin Shipyard COCH.NS added nearly 5% after being declared the lowest bidder for an Indian Navy contract to upgrade a naval ship at an estimated value of 3 billion rupees.

CMS Infosystems CMSN.NSrose 4% after funds, including SBI Mutual Fund, IIFL Mutual Fund-IIFL Focused Equity Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority picked up shares at the promoter's 13.75% stake sale.

($1 = 82.4901 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

