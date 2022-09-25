INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall over 1% on global growth fears

BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday in broadbased selling, tracking Asian peers, as investors shunned equities on renewed worries over economic growth in the face of a high-interest rate environment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.3% at 17,109.75 as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 1.4% to 57,314.26.

The sterling slumped to a record low on Monday as investors piled in to dollars and out of almost everything else, spooked by the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth ahead. MKTS/GLOB

Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to raise interest rates again this week with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting a half a percentage point hike and some others expecting a smaller 35 basis point rise.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

