INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on US recession fears; metals slide

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by metals, as rising recession fears in the United States offset cautious optimism in domestic markets in a busy earnings week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.29% to 17,717.25 as of 9:52 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.26%.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN shedding 0.5%. Metal index .NIFTYMET fell nearly 1% on concerns over global demand and was the top sectoral loser.

Wall Street equities closed sharply lower overnight on soft economic data and disappointing earnings.

U.S. Consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April, a survey showed, intensifying concerns of a potential recession. Asian markets remained subdued. MKTS/GLOB

"The rate hike cycle in the US and European nations is likely to continue, which may further push key economies into a slowdown phase," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

Analysts expect volatility in domestic equities over the next few sessions ahead of the April series derivatives expiry on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision on May 3. The odds of a 25-basis point rate hike stand at 79.3%. FEDWATCH

Among individual stocks, automotive components supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd MAHN.NS jumped over 9% after reporting a 73% year-on-year rise in net profit in the March quarter.

Stove Kraft Ltd STOE.NS climbed nearly 4% after Emerging Business Fund bought a 0.91% stake in the kitchen appliances maker on April 25 through bulk deals.

On the flip side, cigarettes maker VST Industries Ltd VSTI.NS lost 4% on reporting a more than 21% fall in net profit in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 81.8790 Indian rupees)

