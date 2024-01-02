INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on selling pressure at near record high levels

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged by financials, auto and information technology stocks, as selling pressure emerged at near record high levels.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 0.35% to 21,665.80 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.53% to 71,892.48.

"We expect selling pressure at near record high levels to continue ahead of the earnings season next week," said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital

While the undertone remains positive, the markets will need proof of earnings to justify the rich valuations and sustain the ongoing rally, Gandhi added..

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO dropped 1.37% and was the top sectoral loser.

Eicher Motors EICH.NS extended decline, losing 3.61%, as a tax penalty and a fall in December motorcycle sales continued to weigh.

Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS lost 2.77%, after the company attributed the decline in tractor dispatches in December to the tapering of agricultural activities in the month and flagged supply challenges.

On the flip side, the pharma index .NIPHARM rose 2.46%, hitting a new record high.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NSgained 2.92% after the company raised its fiscal 2024 cargo volume forecast.

Coal India COAL.NS added 2.84% after reporting a 8.2% year-on-year increase in coal production in December.

