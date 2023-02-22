INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on rate-hike worries ahead of Fed, RBI minutes

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses on Wednesday after strong economic data from the U.S. kept investors worried that central banks, including the U.S. Fed, would have to keep raising interest rates to tackle inflation.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.86% at 17,674.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.85% at 60,150.93 as of 10:34 a.m. IST.

Both the Fed and the Reserve Bank of India were due to release minutes of their latest policy meetings, giving investors a glimpse of their thinking on future rate-hike trajectories.

"The probability of impending rate hikes by the U.S. Fed has risen from two to three, in the light of new data," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Fear of a hawkish Fed has gripped markets and kept investors on tenterhooks."

Global markets fell after an unexpectedly strong reading of S&P Global's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed that the U.S. economy was not cooling.MKTS/GLOB

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell, with high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN dropping 0.83% and information technology stocks .NIFTYIT losing nearly 0.75%, respectively.

All 10 constituents of the IT index were in the red.

Forty-two of the Nifty 50 constituents declined with Adani EnterprisesADEL.NS and Adani Ports APSE.NS falling nearly 7% and 4%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, WockhardtWCKH.NS bucked the broader trend and jumped nearly 6% after the company said a restructuring of its business will lead to annual savings of $12 million.

Separately, the National Stock Exchange extended trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 p.m. IST from Feb. 23, to better hedge risks with global equities.

In a discussion paper, India's markets regulator had said that longer trading hours helped market participants manage risks arising out of global information flow.

($1 = 82.8330 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.