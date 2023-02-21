US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on rate-hike worries ahead of Fed, RBI minutes

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 21, 2023 — 11:26 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday after strong economic data from the U.S. kept investors worried that central banks would have to keep raising interest rates, while markets waited for minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meet.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.81% at 17,682.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.78% at 60,200.24 as of 09:51 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell, with high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN dropping 0.75% and information technology stocks .NIFTYIT losing nearly 1%, respectively.

All 10 constituents of the IT index logged losses.

Global markets fell after an unexpectedly strong reading of S&P Global's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed that the U.S. economy was not cooling.MKTS/GLOB

Both the Fed and the Reserve Bank of India were due to release minutes of their latest policy meetings, giving investors a glimpse of their thinking regarding future rate-hike trajectories.

Separately, the National Stock Exchange extended trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 p.m. IST from Feb. 23, to better hedge risks with global equities.

In a discussion paper, India's markets regulator had said that longer trading hours helped market participants manage risks arising out of global information flow.

($1 = 82.8330 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.