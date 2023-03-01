INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on rate fears, foreign selling; IT stocks slide

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by information technology stocks, as foreign selling continued amid persistent fears of a prolonged high-interest regime.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.60% to 17,346.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged 0.64% lower to 59,031.16 as of 10:16 a.m. IST.

All the ten constituents of IT index logged losses, led by Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, Infosys INFY.NS and Tech Mahindra TEML.NS, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

The slide in IT stocks comes after official data showed prices of raw materials rose in the world's largest economy in February, implying inflation remained at elevated levels and heightening worries about interest rates staying high for longer.

IT companies are likely to witness some cutbacks in the next few months as customers rationalise their tech spending, said two analysts, adding that the long term outlook remained strong for the sector.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded a net 4.25 billion rupees worth of equities on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold a net 387.89 billion rupees ($4.70 billion) worth of Indian equities thus far into the year.

"A liquidity dry-up due to foreign selling, continuing weakness in earnings and lack of retail support will continue to pile the pressure on markets for the next few months," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Among individual stocks, Rail Vikas Nigam RAIV.NS climbed over 9% after emerging as the lowest bidder to make and maintain 200 Vande Bharat trainsets. The cost per set is 1.20 billion rupees.

Bajaj Finserv rose nearly 3% on getting a regulatory license to start a mutual fund business.

Macrotech Developers gained nearly 5% after the company estimated its pre-sales to grow at an average annual growth rate of 20% and reach 200 bln rupees by FY2026.

($1 = 82.4900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

