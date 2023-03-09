INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on Fed rate hike fears; metals cap losses

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Thursday as concerns of a prolonged high-interest rate regime weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.40% at 17,682.75 as of 10:44 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.37% to 60,123.82.

The drop comes after domestic equities gained in the previous three sessions, defying the weakness in global markets on worries that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates higher and for longer. MKTS/GLOB

Eleven of the 13 sectoral indexes declined, with the heavyweight financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT indexes losing 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

IT stocks, in particular, are sensitive to rate hikes in the United States and Europe where a majority of their clients are based.

Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to trade in a narrow range until the Fed's policy decision on March 22, at which it is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points. .FEDWATCH

"A 50 bps rate hike in the next Fed meeting is a given. With further rate hikes, debt will become more attractive," said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.

"Investors will wait for the monsoon forecast, rate hike trajectory, revival in domestic corporate earnings and growth figures before they turn definitively turn positive on the Indian markets."

Meanwhile, metals stocks .NIFTYMET were among the bright spots, advancing 0.75% on hopes that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.

Brokerage firm Jefferies also notes attractive valuations given the index has fallen over 15% so far in 2023, compared to a 2% slide in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Hindalco HALC.NS, Tata Steel TISC.NS and JSW Steel JSTL.NS were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd SBIL.NS lost over 1%, the most on the Nifty, after reporting tepid growth in February premium collections. ($1 = 81.9910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Sonia Cheema)

