INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall nearly 2% on global growth worries

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell about 2% on Monday in broadbased selling as investors shunned equities on renewed worries over global economic growth.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.8% to 17,019 as of 0503 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 1.6% to 57,178.77

The sterling slumped to a record low on Monday as investors piled in to dollars and out of almost everything else, spooked by the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth ahead. MKTS/GLOB

The Indian rupee INR=IN sank to a fresh record low on Monday at 81.575 against the U.S. dollar.

Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is set to raise interest rates again this week with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting a half a percentage point hike and some others expecting a smaller 35 basis point rise.

"The selling is basically driven by global cues, which remains weak. Market is already building in a 50 basis points hike from the RBI this week," said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.

"Earlier it was expected that the RBI will take a pause. However, given the firming up of food prices, market is now building another 35 basis point hike after this, which is affecting sentiment," Dua said.

Analysts also flagged that foreign investor selling might take the cushion off the markets. Foreign institutional investors sold net 29 billion rupees ($355.57 million) worth Indian equities on Friday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET fell 4.2%, auto index .NIFTYAUTO dropped 3.7%, while the energy .NIFTYENR and bank indexes .NSEBANK were down 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

Nestle India NEST.NS was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, rising 1.6%, while Hindalco Industries HALC.NS fell the most, with 6% drop.

Shares of precision engineering company, Harsha Engineers HRSH.NS jumped 47% on their debut in Mumbai markets.

($1 = 81.5600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.