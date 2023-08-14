INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as weak industrial print, global cues drag

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday to a more than one-month low, in line with Asian peers, weighed by concerns around local industrial output and weak consumption in top consumer China, while investors focus on domestic inflation data due later in the day.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.6% at 19,310, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.5% to 64,989, as of 10:28 a.m. IST.

Metal stocks .NIFTYMET were the top drag, falling about 2%, while auto .NIFTYAUTO, public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU were down over 1%, each.

India's industrial output INIP=ECI growth rate slipped to a three-month low of 3.7% year-on-year in June, while disappointing credit data added to worries about China's slowing economy, compounded by property shocks.

Industrial output numbers were pretty weak, which is showing some weakness on the macro side as it is very important from the capex, growth and manufacturing angle, said Anita Gandhi, whole-time director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Foreign investors, who had bet on the country's growth and cooling inflation in the last quarter turned net sellers over the last few sessions. Foreign investors sold shares worth 30.73 billion rupees ($370.8 million) on Friday, which is also causing some jitters among Indian investors, analysts said.

Investors are awaiting India's retail inflation data, which likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band for the first time in five months.

Among individual stocks, Adani Ports APSE.NS fell 2.7% after its auditor Deloitte resigned, amid concerns over certain related party transactions. Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS fell 4.3%.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

