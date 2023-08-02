INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as weak global economic data hurts sentiment

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by broad sectoral slide, tracking global peers after weak economic data from the United States, euro zone and China triggered caution and weighed on risk sentiment.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.52% at 19,630.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.51% to 66,119.44 at 10:01 a.m. IST.

The slide in domestic equities followed a decline in Asian peers after a weak close in Wall Street and Europe overnight, on rate concerns due to tightness in the labour market in the U.S.

Fitch's downgrade of U.S. long-term debt rating on fiscal concerns and weak factory activity data from China and euro zone further weighed on investor sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYIT shedding 0.6% each.

The smallcap index .NIFSMCP100 was the sole exception, up 0.1%.

"There has clearly been some exhaustion in the market," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Mumbai-based Profitmart Securities.

"At this level, the index has become a little top-heavy. Overall, the Nifty 50 will struggle as the risk-reward is favourable in only selective pockets."

Metal stocks .NIFTYMET fell 1%, leading the sectoral losses. Tata Steel TISC.NSwas the top Nifty 50 loser, down 2%.

The metal sector has been "a major drag in the June quarter results season so far, with a 64% year-on-year decline in earnings, led by Tata Steel and VedantaVDAN.NS," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in their interim quarterly review on Wednesday.

Among individual stocks, wine maker Sula Vineyards SULA.NS lost 6.41% after receiving an excise duty notice of 1.16 billion rupees from the Maharashtra government.

Fast moving consumer goods firm Bikaji FoodsBIKA.NS, turbine maker Triveni TurbinesTRVT.NS and tractors maker Escorts KubotaESCO.NS climbed between 3.5% and 7% on posting a rise in June-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.