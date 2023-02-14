INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as U.S. inflation data spurs rate hike fears

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday on fears of a prolonged high-interest rate regime in the United States after data showed consumer inflation in January remained sticky in the world's largest economy.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.20% at 17,892.10 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.24% to 60,882.93.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indices fell, with fast-moving consumer goods .NIFTYFMCG losing nearly 1%.

The high-weightage IT .NIFTYIT fell over 0.7% after data showed that retail inflation in the U.S. rose 6.4% year-on-year in January, above the expectations of 6.2%. Consumer prices rose 0.5% month-on-month.

India's IT firms get a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

The overall market sentiment remains that of 'caution', said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst at Mehta Equities.

Thirty-two of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Apollo Hospitals APLH.NS, Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS, Larsen & Toubro LART.NS and Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS among the top losers.

Wall Street equities were mixed on Tuesday, while Asian markets declined. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 1.43%. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 82.8570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)

