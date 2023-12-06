INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as sustained rally comes to a pause

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes fell on Thursday, dragged by financials in a consolidation of sorts after rising for seven consecutive sessions and hitting fresh record highs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI shed 0.30% to 20,875.50 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.35% to 69,408.07 as of 10:12 a.m. IST.

"We cannot ignore the possibility of some consolidation now, after the recent rally," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of technical research at Religare Broking.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 5.77% in the last seven sessions and hit record high levels. The index was at its most overbought level in more than two years at market close on Wednesday.

Indexes linked to the high weightage financial stocks such as financials .NIFTYFIN, banks .NSEBANK, public sector banks .NIFTYPSU and private banks .NIFPVTBNK lost between 0.5% and 0.75%.

Analysts expect consolidation around the 21,000 levels, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on Friday. The central bank is expected to hold rates at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

Paytm PAYT.NStumbled 16% on RBI's plan to curtail low-value personal loans after it tightened consumer lending rules.

Oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation BPCL.NS and Indian oil Corporation IOC.NS gained between 0.2% and 1% following the crash in oil prices LCOc1.

Oil fell to a six-month low of $74.11 per barrel on Wednesday, with high U.S. crude output and gasoline inventories also adding to concerns over global fuel demand. O/R

The fall in crude oil prices is a positive for importers of the commodity like India and its oil marketing companies.

Consumer company Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS lost 2.5%, after several brokerages flagged concerns over near-term earnings outlook.

Media companies TV18 Broadcast TVEB.NS and Network18 Media & Investments NEFI.NSlost 10% each after announcing a $1.2 billion merger deal. The two stocks had surged 33.65% and 18.76%, respectively, in the previous six sessions.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)

