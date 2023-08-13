News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as metal stocks drag

August 13, 2023 — 11:49 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, in line with Asian peers, dragged by metal stocks on demand woes in top consumer China, while investors awaited domestic inflation data due later in the day.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.52% at 19,324 while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.51% to 64,971.75 at 9:16 a.m. IST.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee fell below 83 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since October 2022, as the jump in U.S. yields pressured Asian currencies. INR/

