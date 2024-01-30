News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as L&T slides after results disappoint

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 30, 2024 — 10:55 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:22 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a fall in Larsen & Toubro on missing profit estimates, and tracking weakness in broader Asian equities ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and commentary.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.32% to 21,452.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.38% at 70,871.34, as of 9:22 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.