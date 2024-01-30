INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as L&T slides after results disappoint

Updated at 9:22 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a fall in Larsen & Toubro on missing profit estimates, and tracking weakness in broader Asian equities ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and commentary.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.32% to 21,452.15 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.38% at 70,871.34, as of 9:22 a.m. IST.

