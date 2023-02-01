US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as financials, Adani stocks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 01, 2023 — 11:15 pm EST

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, dragged by financials on a budgetary proposal to limit tax exemptions for insurance proceeds, while Adani Group shares extended their slide.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.47% to 17,531.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.31% to 59,550.50, as of 09:24 a.m. IST.

Thirty-six of the Nifty 50 constituents fell. Adani group stocks extended their slide after the group decided to call off the $2.5 billion follow-on public offering, which was fully subscribed.

Both Adani Enterprises and Adani PortsAPSE.NSshed 10% and were the top losers on Nifty 50, followed by HDFC LifeHDFL.NS.

High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN tumbled nearly 2%, after the Indian government proposed a tax on the total returns upon maturity of life insurance policies issued on or after April 1, 2023, if the aggregate premium is more than 500,000 rupees a year.

Wall Street equities advanced overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rate by an expected 25 basis points and said it had turned a key corner in the fight against high inflation.

Asian markets advanced, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rising 0.79%. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 81.7390 Indian rupees)

