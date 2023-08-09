INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as China deflation, US bank downgrade sour mood

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday after data from China fuelled deflation concerns and Moody's U.S. banking downgrade triggered a sell-off in Wall Street, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.47% at 19,480.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.55% to 65,485.91 at 10:24 a.m. IST.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN, bank .NSEBANK, private bank .NIFPVTBNK and public sector banks .NIFTYPSU falling between 0.4% and 0.8%.

The more domestically-focused broader indexes were mixed. The smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 rose 0.2%, while midcaps .NIFMDCP100 mirrored the benchmarks, fell 0.4%.

The slide in domestic equities comes amid rising concerns over China's economy after the country slipped into deflation for the first time since February 2021. Asian markets were subdued. MKT/GLOB

Meanwhile, Moody's downgrade of several small to mid-sized U.S. banks also reignited fears over the health of the financial system in the world's largest economy.

Analysts expected stock-specific action to continue in domestic equities as the June-quarter earnings season approaches its conclusion.

"Despite the global concerns, investors will take the double-digit earnings growth in this quarter as a positive," said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"There are certain opportunities which get overvalued to sell, but we believe every correction of a few 100 points is an opportunity to buy."

Among individual stocks, Adani Wilmar ADAW.NS fell as much as 4.50% to a near two-month low after a Bloomberg report said that Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, the flagship firm of the Adani conglomerate, sought to sell a stake in the fast-moving consumer goods firm.

Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises BRIG.NSlost as much as 6.08%, dragging the realty index .NIFTYREAL down 1%, after posting a slump in June-quarter profit on weak sales.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

