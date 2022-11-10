INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as autos weigh, awaits U.S. inflation data

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by auto and metal companies, as investors braced for crucial U.S. inflation data that will provide clues about the severity of the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed down 0.71% to 18,028, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.69% to 60,613.70.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for October is due at 1330 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a decline in both monthly and yearly core numbers to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

"Markets have been rising, gearing up for a less aggressive rate hike from the Fed. But with a fractured U.S midterm election verdict and the inflation data due, we are seeing some corrections with markets getting ready for some surprises, " said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The significant sell-off in crypto markets was also weighing on investors' overall mood, he added.

Global share markets edged down on Thursday and the dollar held onto overnight gains before the inflation data's release. MKTS/GLOB

Indian benchmark indexes hit an over-9-1/2 month peak on Wednesday, driven by the bank Nifty index .NSEBANK touching a record high on the back of improved asset quality and credit growth for lenders. The bank index has gained about 17% so far this year, beating the benchmark Nifty index's 4% gain.

Meanwhile, the Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO fell 1.95%, led by a 4.8% drop in Tata Motors TAMO.NS as core earnings failed to impress investors despite reporting a narrow quarterly loss on Wednesday.

The metals index .NIFTYMET fell 0.7%.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ARBN.NS fell 11.8% after the drugmaker said that India's federal financial crime agency has arrested a director of the company.

