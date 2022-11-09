US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as autos drag; U.S. inflation data eyed

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

November 09, 2022 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Thursday, dragged by auto and metal companies, as investors brace for crucial U.S. inflation data that will provide clues about the severity of Federal Reserve's future interest rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI dropped 0.5% to 18,319.30 as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.52% to 60,715.98.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for October is due at 1330 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting a decline in both monthly and yearly core numbers to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

The Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO fell 1.5%, led by 5% drop in Tata Motors TAMO.NS after the automaker reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday.

The metals index .NIFTYMET was down 0.5%.

Shares of Axis Bank AXBK.NS fell 2% after Indian government proposed to sell a 1.55% stake in the private lender.

