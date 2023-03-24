INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall amid banking concerns; IT stocks rebound

Updates levels, adds analysts' comments

BENGALURU, March 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday, weighed down by financials, although losses were somewhat capped by a rebound in IT stocks after analysts shrugged off job cuts and lowered forecast at Accenture to focus on the tech firm's large deal wins.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.02% at 17,073.30 as of 11:53 a.m. IST. The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.05% to 57,899.31.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the heavyweight financials index .NIFTYFIN losing 0.1%.

"There is lack of buying across the spectrum," said Saurabh Jain of SMC Securities.

"In a sideways market with negative bias, one finds very few avenues of solace with only 25% of stocks rising."

The Nifty 50 is down 0.27% so far this week, on course to extend losses for a third straight week.

Shares of asset management companies fell on Friday after Reuters reported that the government may propose investments in debt mutual funds be taxed as short-term capital gains.

"As an asset class, debt mutual funds will get less attractive. Fixed deposits in banks may become more popular," said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder and Chief Investment Officer at Fintrekk Capital,

HDFC Asset Management Co HDFCA.NS fell over 4.5%, UTI AMC UTIA.NS Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC ADIE.NS lost 2.5% each.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT, bucked the trend and rose more than 0.65%, despite Accenture ACN.Nlowering its forecasts for annual revenue and profit and announcing about 19,000 job cuts, amid spillover concerns from global banking crisis.

But analysts spotted positives for IT firms, such as record-high bookings, continuing demand for cloud, data, AI and securities among others.

"Accenture's record-high bookings indicates demand momentum in IT sector despite weak macro," according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

