INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall after Powell keeps rate hike option open

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, tracking a drop in global stocks, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is not confident that interest rates are high enough to tame inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.23% at 19,350.35 as of 9:45 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.27% to 64,655.01.

Ten of the 13 sectors declined, with 38 of the Nifty 50 stocks falling.

The more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100, which have outperformed the benchmarks in 2023, also lost 0.2% each on the day.

"Powell's comments were very hawkish and domestic markets will remain jittery because it is clear that the 2% inflation target is challenging and the U.S. economy needs to cool off, which is not happening," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

The Fed is not confident that it has achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance to bring inflation down to 2%, Powell said, triggering a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The odds of a 25 basis-point rate hike in December rose to 12.1% from 9.6% a day before.

Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS shedding over 1%.MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, gold financier Muthoot Finance MUTT.NS lost 7% after reporting a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, hurt by high finance costs.

Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS, which rose 4.35% in the previous session, lost 1.2%, the most among Nifty 50 stocks. The company is scheduled to post its quarterly results later in the day.

($1 = 83.2870 Indian rupees)

