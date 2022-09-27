US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall 1% as recession risks loom

Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

Indian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by banks and metal companies, as risk sentiment weakened over worries of a global recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1% to 16,825.40 as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.9% to 56,633.64.

Asian share markets slid on Wednesday as surging borrowing costs fed fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar.

Indian investors await monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India, which begins its three-day policy meeting Wednesday.

The metals index .NIFTYMET was down 1.5%, while the bank index .NSEBANK fell 1%.

Shares of Motherson Sumi Wiring India MSWI.NS rose 5.2% after the company said it will consider a proposal to issue bonus shares.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 28.24 billion Indian rupees ($345.63 million) of Indian equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors purchased 35.05 billion rupees shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange. ($1 = 81.7050 Indian rupees)

