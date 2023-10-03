INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares eye flat open as US rate concerns weigh

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Wednesday as fresh economic data spurred concerns around U.S. interest rates and weighed on sentiment, sending Asian shares lower.

India's GIFT Nifty .GIFc1 was down 0.08% at 19,435.50 points at 7:54 a.m. IST on the NSE International Exchange.

Wall Street equities fell after data showed an unexpected rise in job openings in August, indicating a still-tight labour market and heightening the possibility of a prolonged high interest regime. Asian stocks, meanwhile, hit a 11-month low. .NMKTS/GLOB

The Nifty 50 .NSEI closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by auto stocks on mixed sales data in September.

Analysts said that sentiment remained dented across global markets on rate concerns and expected weakness in domestic equities to persist.

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers in each of the last ten sessions, selling shares worth 20.34 billion rupees on Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 13.61 billion rupees, on a net basis.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** HDFC Bank HDBK.NS: Private lender's IT and tech segments have been brought under the CEO's purview.

** Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS: Abi Dhabi-based IHC increases its stake to 5.04% through open market deals.

** Bajaj Finserv BJFS.NS: Co's unit gets a 10.10 billion rupees show cause-cum-demand notice from goods and services tax (GST) authorities.

** Avenue Supermarts AVEU.NS: Co says standalone revenue for September quarter rose 18.5% year-on-year to 123.08 billion rupees.

