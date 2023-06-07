News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend winning streak ahead of RBI rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

June 07, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, extending gains to the fourth consecutive session, aided by consumer goods, metals and realty stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.68% at 18,726.40, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed 0.56% higher at 63,142.96. Both rose to more-than-six-month highs and were less than 1% off record highs.

Broader indexes continued to rise, with both the midcap .NIFMDCP100 and smallcap .NIFSMCP100 hitting fresh record highs.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) index .NIFTYFMCG added over 1% and was among the top sectoral gainers. Britannia Industries Ltd BRIT.NS, Tata Consumer Products Ltd TACN.NS and Nestle India Ltd NEST.NS were among the top Nifty 50 gainers afterbrokerage Jefferies predicted margin benefits at consumer staples firms would sustain due to falling input costs.

Rate-sensitive realty stocks .NIFTYREAL rose over 1.5% ahead of the RBI's rate decision on Thursday, while metals .NIFTYMET also increased more than 1.5%.

India's retail inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.70% in April, well below the RBI's upper tolerance level. Economists expect the next few readings to be comfortably below the 6% threshold, bolstering hopes of a sustained pause in the rate tightening cycle.

"The expectations of a rate pause by the RBI has triggered optimism in rate sensitives," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

Among individual stocks, beverages producer Tata Consumer Products hit a six-month high after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company will look at new categories and acquisitions to transform into a full-fledged FMCG firm.

Nifty 50 hits six-month high ahead of RBI rate decision https://tmsnrt.rs/3MSMNqc

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 9769003463))

