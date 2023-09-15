News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend record rally; Sensex logs longest winning run in 16 years

September 15, 2023 — 06:20 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer

BENGALURU, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled at record highs on Friday, helped by the Bajaj Auto-led surge in auto stocks, while the benchmark Sensex logged its longest daily winning streak in 16 years.

On the day, the Nifty 50 .NSEIwas up 0.44% to 20,192.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.47% to 67,838.63.

Both the benchmarks gained nearly 2% each for the week and closed at record highs.

The Sensex rose for the eleventh straight session, adding 4.64% over the period, logging its longest series of daily gains since October 3, 2007.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO climbed 1.58% to a record high, powered by a 5.9% jump in Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS after BofA Global Research upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Ashok Leyland ASOK.NS gained 1.72% after signingan agreement with the Uttar Pradesh state government to set up a plant to manufacture electric buses.

The high-weightage IT .NIFTYITindex rose 0.94%, helped by rising expectations of a rate hike pause from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.

The more domestically-focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 settled up 0.41% and 0.28%, respectively.

They, however, snapped a three-week winning streak, dragged by the sharpest single-day fall in 2023 on Tuesday.

"There is clearly room for correction in India's mid-caps, due to rise in oil prices and renewed inflationary concerns," said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, adding that the expected pull-back in Indian equities is a "buying opportunity".

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS gained 1.15% ahead of the FTSE's semi-annual index review. The changes will be effective on Sept. 18.

($1 = 83.0300 Indian rupees)

India's Nifty 50 extends gains for third week https://tmsnrt.rs/3LqC2eZ

