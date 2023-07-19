INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend rally to record highs ahead of key earnings

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, while investors awaitedthe June-quarter earnings of top firms, due later this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.38% to 19,824.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.40% to 67,065.50, as of 9:53 a.m. IST. Both the benchmarks hit fresh all-time highs for the fourth session in a row.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with media stocks .NIFTYMED rising over 1.5%, after TV18 Broadcast TVEB.NSand Network18Media & Investments NEFI.NSjumped over 10% and 5%, respectively, after their results.

High-weightage information technology (IT) stocks .NIFTYIT extended gains for the fifth session in a row, adding over 0.5%. IT stocks have risen on hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle after data released last week indicated moderation in inflation.

IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S. and Europe.

"Expect the gradual up move in the market to continue given the positive macroeconomic factors and healthy earnings so far," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Investors should utilise the 'buy-on-dips' strategy at record high levels."

Among individual stocks, NTPC NTPC.NS rose over 4% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer after brokerage Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and identified it as the top pick in the power sector.

IndusInd Bank INBK.NSrose as much as 3.82% after beating quarterly profit view on loan growth and a drop in provisions.

Several Nifty 50 constituents including Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS, Infosys INFY.NS, Ultratech Cement ULTC.NS, Ashok Leyland ASOK.NS, Reliance Industries RELI.NS, Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS are scheduled to report their results later this week.

The rise in Indian shares, on Wednesday, is in contrast to the weakness in Asian peers on growth concerns over China. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 82.0990 Indian rupees)

