INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend losses for fifth straight week; Powell's speech eyed

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Friday andextended losses for a fifth straight week, dragged by broad sectoral losses after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting minutes flagged near-term inflation risks.

Investors now await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.62% at 19,265.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.56% to 64,886.51.

The Nifty and Sensex lost 0.23% and 0.10%, respectively, for the week. The benchmarks had a similar five-week bear run in April-May 2022.

All 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with financial services .NIFTYFIN and IT .NIFTYITlosing 0.34% and 0.64%, respectively.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries lost 0.46% on Friday, and extended weekly losses to 3.46%, its worst week in more than five months.

Investors now await Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech at an annual gathering of global central bankers, due later on Friday, for cues into the U.S. central bank's rate trajectory. Asian markets edged lower. MKTS/GLOB

"Even if the market corrects in the near-term, equity return over the next 12 months is likely to remain healthy," said analysts at Anand Rathi.

Moody's Investor Service reiterated the positive outlook, saying that falling raw material costs, steady demand and sustained government spending on infrastructure would support Indian companies' earnings.

India's Nifty 50 extends losses for fifth week in a row https://tmsnrt.rs/45NAMud

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

