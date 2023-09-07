INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains to hit over 5-week high

BENGALURU, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched up to a more than one-month high on Friday, extending a five-session winning streak, led by gains in energy companies.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.2% at 19,766 by 9:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.2% to 66,396.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.