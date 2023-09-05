News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains; small-, mid-caps hit new record highs

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

September 05, 2023 — 12:51 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, led by realty firms on rising property registrations, while the more domestically focussed mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the blue-chips and hit fresh record highs.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.18% at 19,565.35 at 10:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN advanced 0.18% to 65,747.90.

The benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI had risen 1.43% in the last two sessions after first-quarter GDP grew at 7.8%, the fastest in a year, data showed last week.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with realty .NIFTYREAL adding 1.5%, and on course to advance for a seventh consecutive session.

"Continued strength in residential segment should aid real estate companies, with property registrations in tier 1 cities like Mumbai hitting multi-year highs in August," Sumit Kumar, an analyst at JM Financial, said in a note.

The metal index .NIFTYMET, which advanced in five of the last six sessions on China's measures to support its property sector, fell 0.6% after fresh data reignited concerns of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 continued to outperform the blue-chips, adding over 1% each and hitting new record highs.

Small- and mid-caps have risen over 29% and 27%, respectively, so far in 2023, compared to a 8.13% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50, on strong retail inflows.

"Several small- and mid-caps have doubled in the last three months; the momentum in the broader indexes remains strong and has driven investor interest," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust Mutual Fund.

Among individual stocks, budget airline SpiceJet SPJT.NS gained over 5% after alloting shares to nine aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues of 2.31 billion rupees ($27.89 million).

Textiles maker Raymond RYMD.NS jumped as much as 9.7% to a record high after brokerages Motilal Oswal and Jefferies initiated coverage with "buy" ratings, citing strong growth prospects.

($1 = 82.8300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.