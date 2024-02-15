INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains, led by public sector banks, energy

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Thursday, led by a rally in energy and public sector banks, and supported by a post-results jump in Mahindra & Mahindra MAHM.NS.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI settled 0.32% higher at 21,910.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.32% to 72,050.38.

Both the benchmarks struggled for direction earlier in the day, before consolidating gains in the final two hours.

Indian markets have remained resilient to hot U.S. inflation data, released on Tuesday, unlike Asian peers, which fell in the previous session.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has added 1.36% in the last three sessions.

"U.S. inflation data was a clear indicator that rate cuts will be delayed. That triggered foreign selling but domestic flows have been extremely robust, supporting the markets," said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital.

Domestic institutional investors (DII) have bought 135.45 billion rupees (about $1.6 billion) of shares on a net basis in February so far, cushioning sales of 111.07 billion rupees by foreign institutional investors on a net basis.

Public sector banks .NIFTYPSU jumped 3.27%, taking gains in the last three sessions to about 8%.

State Bank of IndiaSBI.NS, which did not participate in the PSU bank rally in 2023, jumped 2.46% on Thursday to take its year-to-date rise to 19%.

Energy .NIFTYENR and oil and gas .NIFOILGAS gained 1.75% and 2.46%, respectively, on the day, sustaining their post-results rally.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO advanced 1.35%, led by Mahindra & MahindraMAHM.NS, which jumped 6.52% as analysts expected profitability to remain steady for the company.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 climbed 1.3% and 1%, respectively, outperforming the blue-chip indexes.

($1 = 83.0250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.