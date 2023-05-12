INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains for third straight week ahead of CPI data

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, May 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed intraday losses and extended their winning streak for a third week in a row on Friday, aided by financials and auto stocks, ahead of domestic retail inflation data.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI closed 0.10% higher at 18,314.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.20% to 62,027.90. Both benchmarks logged weekly gains of more than 1%.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with the high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rising over 0.5%.

Auto .NIFTYAUTO climbed 0.77% on a nearly 6% rise in Eicher Motors Ltd EICH.NS after its fourth-quarter profit beat estimates.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, advised investors to "utilise a buy-on-decline strategy in the broader markets."

"With frontline indexes taking a breather, midcap and smallcap stocks are witnessing active participation," reiterated Vaishali Parekh, vice president - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

The midcap .NIFMDCP100 and smallcap .NIFSMCP100 indexes have gained for seven consecutive weeks in a row. Analysts expect the benchmark to remain rangebound over the next few weeks after the recent rise.

Investors await domestic retail inflation data for April, scheduled to be released at 5:30 p.m. IST. India's consumer inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low of 4.80% in April, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Among individual stocks, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd MAXE.NS surged over 3% after index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) added the stock to its India Standard Index following a quarterly rejig.

Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas Ltd ADAG.NS, Adani Transmission Ltd ADAI.NS and Indus Towers Ltd INUS.NS lost between 2% and 5% after being removed from the index.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

