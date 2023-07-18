INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains as IT, Reliance offset broad slide

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, advancing for the fourth session in a row, as gains in IT stocks and by Reliance Industries offset a broad sectoral decline.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.19% to 19,749.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.31% to 66,795.14. Both benchmarks rose over 0.5% during the session to hit new all-time highs before trimming some of the gains.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with media .NIFTYMED and public sector banks .NIFTYPSU losing 1.84% and 1.23%, respectively.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, which jumped 1.5% during the session after strong June quarter results, closed marginally lower, dragging the high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN down 0.19%.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT were the exception, rising over 1%, led by Infosys INFY.NS climbing 3.67% after signing a five-year artificial intelligence deal with a target spend of $2 billion. The stock was also the Nifty's top gainer for the day.

The IT index has logged gains for four sessions since last week's U.S. inflation data on hopes that the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening is nearing its end.

Nifty 50 heavyweight Reliance Industries RELI.NS rose 0.85% on Tuesday ahead of the demerger of its financial services unit, effective July 20. The stock has risen 7.09% since July 8, when it fixed the record date for the demerger.

"The markets are continuing their momentum, but a consolidation now will be healthy," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities. "The elevated valuations are a concern, but there will be pockets of valuation comfort as well. It's time for investors to be stock-specific."

Asian markets declined, dragged by weak China data - the MSCI Asia ex Japan .MIAPJ000PUS lost 0.63%. European markets edged higher. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Sheela Foam SHEF.NSrose 4.20% on an all-cash deal worth around $262 million to buy rival Kurlon, while IT firm LTIMindtree LTIM.NSlost 2.60% after missing June-quarter profit view.

($1 = 82.0525 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.