INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares erase opening gains; IT, pharma offset losses

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global equities following positive U.S. economic data, before erasing most of it on a broad-based decline across sectors, barring information technology and pharma which extended gains.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.03% at 18,203.50, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.02% at 61,078.28. Both indexes had gained over 0.6% in the opening minutes of the session.

IT .NIFTYIT and pharma .NIPHARM extended gains for a second consecutive session, with the latter climbing after India's health minister on Wednesday said the pandemic is "not over yet".

All the other major sectoral indexes reversed opening gains.

Asian markets also advanced after the bounce in U.S. shares, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rising 1.49%. MKTS/GLOB

Capping gains in the domestic equities were the hawkish remarks from the minutes of the RBI's December policy meeting minutes.

A majority of the monetary policy committee members said the RBI cannot "afford to prematurely pause its rate tightening cycle" with inflation remaining "unconscionably elevated".

India's retail inflation eased below the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in 2022 in November, but core inflation stayed above 6%.

Among individual stocks, Sun Pharma SUN.NS, Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS, and HCL Tech HCLT.NS were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

