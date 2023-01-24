INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares erase gains as financials offset IT, auto

Updates levels, adds analyst comments

BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased gains, tracking a slide in financials as investors booked profits after strong third-quarter earnings ahead of the federal budget due next week, offsetting the advance in technology and auto stocks.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.1% at 18,101.20 as of 2:31 p.m. IST on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.02% to 60,927.03.

Both benchmarks had risen 0.5% each during the session. Their intraday trajectory followed the high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN, down 0.12% as of 2:12 p.m., reversing gains of 0.6% during the session.

Private lender Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS fell over 2.5% despite posting a stronger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit on Monday. The stock had logged gains in each of the last five sessions ahead of its results, adding 2.14%.

"The third-quarter earnings from financials have been strong. Fundamentally, there is nothing wrong with the space," said Narendra Solanki, head - fundamental research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

"The volatility is driven by investors taking profit from financials as the strong earnings have been priced in," Solanki added.

Markets will likely see further consolidation ahead of the union budget, which could involve higher allocation for social sector programmes, analysts added.

Among major sectoral indexes, auto .NIFTYAUTO rose 1.2% after strong third-quarter numbers from Maruti Suzuki lifted the auto sector, while IT .NIFTYIT rose 0.8% after companies said they bagged more deals despite softness in Europe.

($1 = 81.4830 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Janane Venkatraman)

