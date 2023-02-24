INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares erase gains as financials, metals weigh

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares pared gains on Friday mirroring financials, while a slide in metal stocks and fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.02% to 17,508.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged 0.04% higher to 59,632.17 as of 11:11 a.m. IST. Both the benchmarks traded between 0.6% gains and 0.1% losses.

The benchmark mirroredhigh-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN which fell 0.05%. Nine of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced.

Metal stocks .NIFTYMET tumbled over 2% with 11 of the 15 constituents logging losses.

"Metals are under pressure due to a rise in the dollar index as commodities have an inverse proportionality to dollar," said Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities.

The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven greenback against six peers, hovered near a two-month high of 104.78.

"With the valuations of Indian markets returning to normal levels with the recent slide, there is not much downside," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

"Expect Nifty 50 to consolidate in a narrow range with no major directional moves for the next few months," Solanki added.

Among individual stocks, Sanofi India SANO.NSjumped over 4% after reporting a rise in net profit in the December quarter.

Olectra Green OLEC.NSsurged more than 13% after the company said it developed a hydrogen bus to ply on Indian roads in a technical partnership with Reliance Industries RELI.NS.

Zee Entertainment tumbled nearly 4% on insolvencyproceedings and the National Stock Exchange's ban on derivatives trading, effective April 28.

($1 = 82.5900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)

