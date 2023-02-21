US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end lower in cautious trade ahead of Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 21, 2023 — 05:13 am EST

Written by Sethuraman N R and Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Sethuraman N R and Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the third day in a row on Tuesday, having spent the session in a narrower-than-usual trading range on caution ahead of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting amid fears of a higher-for-longer interest rate regime.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.10% down at 17,826.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dipped 0.03% to 60,672.72. Both benchmarks opened higher before reversing course.

The Nifty traded in a 124-points range, well below this month's daily average of around 195 points.

The minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting are due on Wednesday and come as recent U.S. data – on inflation, retail sales and jobs — have strengthened the case for further rate hikes, a view that two Fed officials recently advocated for.

"With the kind of domestic, as well as global economic data coming in, we might see a selling in growth stocks and buying in value stocks," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, SMC Global Securities.

Ten of the 13 sectoral indexes declined. The U.S. rates-sensitive IT stocks .NIFTYIT fell 0.88%, with nine of the 10 constituents in the red. Financials .NIFTYFIN were little changed.

Jain said IT stocks, up 8.7% so far this year, were likely to be losing steam, with investors moving into financial shares.

The fast moving consumer goods index .NIFTYFMCG bucked the broader trend to add 0.11%. Marico MRCO.NS was the top gainer, rising over 2% after Citi said it expects volume growth of core brands to accelerate.

Siemens SIEM.NSrose over 3% and hit a record high, after Jefferies called it its top pick among industrial stocks.

On the flip side, UFlex UFLX.NS dropped nearly 2% on reports that the country's income tax department was searching the flexible packaging products manufacturer's office.

Multiple media reports suggested the equity market trade timing is likely to be extended to 5 p.m. IST, from 3:30 p.m. The Securities and Exchange Board of India is yet to comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.