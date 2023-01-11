INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end lower; CPI data in focus

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares finished a choppy session lower on Wednesday, as traders awaited domestic and U.S. inflation data later this week for cues on central banks' interest rate-hike plans.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.1% at 17,895.70 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN declined 0.02% to 60,105.50. Both indexes rose 0.4% earlier in the session.

"We don't see much of a downside from here so any dip will be a good opportunity to buy. The CPI data will be favourable as overall prices seem to be under control as of now," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

"Nifty's 17,800 is good support and don't see it going below 17,500 as of now, given domestic corporate results overall are expected to be quite decent," Dasgupta added.

Analysts cited the weaker-than-expected earnings from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) TCS.NS and a tepid growth outlook as reasons for the session's volatility.

Among individual stocks, telecom carrier Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50, dropping 3.4% after JPMorgan downgraded the company on tariff hike delays and the need for higher 5G investment.

A Reuters poll of economists showed India's retail inflation held steady last month, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone for a second month. The data is also due on Thursday.

A World Bank report on Wednesday said India's economic growth could slow to 6.6% in the next fiscal year from an expected 6.9% in the current year, citing a global slowdown and a rising uncertainty weighing over export and investment growth.

Nifty 50 closes below 100-day SMA supporthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3isq0GH

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and additional reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.