INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end lower as caution prevails; Adani stocks slide

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled lower on Tuesday as caution over broader economic challenges and a sharp slide in Adani group stocks soured sentiment, while investors awaited some key economic data due later in the week.

Tenof the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with auto .NIFTYAUTO and information technology (IT) stocks .NIFTYIT losing nearly 1% each. High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rose 0.27% and capped the losses in benchmarks.

Adani group companies declined between 3% and 7.5% after a report said the conglomerate was seeking to renegotiate terms of outstanding loans worth $4 billion taken to buy ACC ACC.NS and Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS.

Though the waning of financial troubles in key U.S. and European banking entities is providing some confidence to investors, "the overall undertone still remains that of cautious to negative," saidPrashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

Investors also awaited the U.S. GDP and jobs data, due on March 30, which could provide insights into the impact of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy on inflation and growth. India's current account data due later this week was also on the radar.

"Sentiment will likely be negative in the short term ahead of key data," said Harsha Upadhyaya, president and chief investment officer - equity at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

"Till corporate earnings improve, expect markets to be rangebound."

Among domestic stocks, shares of Hero MotoCorp HROM.NSfell 2.56% after analysts flagged near-term pressure for its entry-level motorcycles due to weak rural demand.

Kalyan Jewellers KALN.NSlost over 9% after a media report said Warburg Pincus-owned Highdell Investment plans to sell a 2.5% stake in the company through a block deal.

($1 = 82.1870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Eileen Soreng)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.