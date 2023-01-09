INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end higher tracking broad gains; Q3 results eyed

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled higher on Monday, driven by broad-based gains for risky assets across regions after U.S. data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes and on hopes for global growth as China reopened its borders.

Later in the day, investors will turn their focus to corporate health as IT major Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS kicks off the domestic earnings season.

Forty-four of 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 .NSEI posted gains, helping the benchmark index end 1.35% higher to 18,101.20. The 30-member S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 1.41% up at 60,747.31.

Both indexes posted their biggest intraday gains in nearly two months after logging a weekly loss of over 1% each in the first week of 2023.

Overnight gains on Wall Street on Friday helped the sentiment after U.S. payrolls expanded more than expected. This came even as wage increases slowed, easing worries about the Federal Reserve's future rate hike decisions.

"As of now, the tone is likely to remain that of consolidation for the key indexes," said Ajit Mishra, VP, technical research at Religare Broking.

"The bias [will be] slightly on the negative side until we see a decisive trend with the earnings season, especially the U.S., for gains to sustain."

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS hit a five-month high, while European shares extended gains. MKTS/GLOB

In domestic trading, IT .NIFTYIT advanced 2.83%, making it the best-performing sector among the other 13 major Nifty sectoral indexes. The quarterly earnings reports of top IT firms Infosys INFY.NS, HCL Tech HCLT.NS and Wipro WIPR.NS are due later this week.

Metals .NIFTYMET rose 1.43% on hopes of demand recovery after top metals consumer China reopened its borders.

TCS was 3.4% up ahead of its results, while Titan TITN.NS was the top loser on the Nifty 50, falling 2.1% after the jewellery maker reported quarterly sales growth below expectations.

($1 = 82.2700 Indian rupees)

